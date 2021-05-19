Captain Blackheart’s Treasure is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl will have you plundering for treasure like a card-wielding pirate. Test your luck and check out Captain Blackheart’s Treasure this week.

This is a great Brawl for anyone who just likes to pick a class and dive straight into the action. To get ready for the Captain Blackheart’s Treasure Brawl, all you need to do is select a class, so there’s no need to stress over building a deck. As always, you’ll probably have the most luck playing a class you’re familiar with.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In this Brawl, both players’ actual decks will be filled with two-cost 2/3 Pirates. Instead of drawing a card, when your turn starts, you’ll get to discover a card. The cards offered through the discover mechanic at the beginning of each turn will either come from your own class or be neutral.

The goal is to select cards that will work well with your stacked crew of 2/3 Pirate minions. You’ll likely need to do a lot of trading in this Brawl since your opponent has their own rag-tag crew of Pirates, so keep that in mind when discovering your cards each turn.

Don’t be afraid to discover high-cost cards either because your deck is only copies of the same two-cost Pirate. You’ll need to pick some cards that provide late-game value or you simply won’t have any.

This is one of the older Tavern Brawls in Hearthstone, debuting back in November 2015. As always, winning the Brawl will net you one free Year of the Phoenix card pack.

You’ll be able to board Captain Blackheart’s ship and take on this Brawl for the next seven days.