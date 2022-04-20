If you need a break from the underwater hustle and bustle of Voyage to the Sunken City, then swing on by the Tavern. This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Captain Blackheart’s Treasure.

Captain Blackheart has somehow used his swashbuckling tactics to replace every card in your deck with Pirates. Specifically, every card in your deck will be a two-cost 2/3 vanilla Pirate minion. These cards have no abilities and are about as basic as you can get. Throughout the Brawl, you’ll likely trade quite a few of these with your opponent.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If that was the only thing going on during the Brawl, however, it would be pretty boring. Thankfully, that isn’t all Captain Blackheart has up his sleeve. Every turn, you’ll get to discover one of three cards in addition to drawing your new Pirate. This keeps the board populated and gives you the option to build your own unique strategy around your Pirates as you discover more powerful cards.

When prompted for the discover mechanic each turn, the cards offered to you will come from your own class or be neutral. That means you won’t need to worry about dealing with cards from classes outside of the match.

As with every Tavern Brawl, your first victory of the week will earn you a free Standard card pack. You’ll be able to take on the Captain Blackheart’s Treasure Tavern Brawl all week long.