This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is By the Power of Ragnaros

Head to the Tavern now to try to get your free card pack.

Emperor Thaurissan is your audience for this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl. Fight for his amusement to earn your free card pack in By the Power of Ragnaros.

Because Emperor Thaurissan likes an exciting game of Hearthstone, the match will have a special rule. During this Brawl, all cards in your hand will have their costs reduced by one at the end of your turn. That means the longer you hold a card in your hand, the cheaper it’ll be to play.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

For this Brawl, you can select a class and craft your own deck. That means you can try to come up with a special deck that favors Emperor Thaurissan’s special ruleset. Alternatively, you’ll have plenty of success just heading into battle with one of the top meta decks in Standard.

If you’re not really a Tavern Brawl fan and are only in it for your free pack, a beefed-up low-cost version of Elemental Shaman should get the job done with no problem. If Shaman isn’t your thing, you should be able to get a victory with your preferred Standard deck relatively easily.

This Brawl was inspired by the Hearthstone card Emperor Thaurissan. Belonging to the Blackrock Mountain set, Thaurissan reduced the cost of cards in your hand by one. He also loved to proclaim his support for Ragnaros, whom he’s a servant of in World of Warcraft.

You can head into the Tavern right now to start working toward your free card pack.