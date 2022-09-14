This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Brawliseum

This week in the Tavern, you can play one of the greatest Brawls in the history of Hearthstone. Prepare yourself for Brawliseum.

If you’ve never played Brawliseum before, you’re in for a treat (if you have the money). You can think of Brawliseum as the Tavern’s take on the Arena-style game mode. In this specific Brawliseum, you will make a Wild deck. Once you’ve made your deck, you’ll embark on an Arena-style run with the hope of earning 12 wins.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The more wins you earn, the better the prizes are at the end of your run. On your journey to 12 wins, you will be allotted two losses. If you lose a third game, however, your run is over and you will be eliminated from the Brawliseum. Though you earn better prizes the more games you win, getting zero wins will still net you a free Standard card pack.

The unfortunate part about this Brawliseum is its buy-in. If you don’t have 1,000 Gold, you’ll have to drop some actual real-life money on Runestones. If you spend real money, you’ll need $9.99 worth of Runestones. When you compare that to things like a permanent skin in League of Legends or the number of cards you could get in MTG Arena or Legends of Runeterra, $10 for a one-time tournament buy-in where you’re not even guaranteed decent prizes can be questioned.

Nevertheless, you can take on the Brawliseum Tavern Brawl all week long.