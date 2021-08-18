This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Brawl Block: Gods, Gadgetzan, Gurubashi

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl will feel like a blast from the past.

Brawl Block: Gods, Gadgetzan, and Gurubashi will allow you to play a block from a previous time in Hearthstone.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In this week’s Tavern Brawl, the first thing you’ll need to do is select a class. After doing so, you’ll have the option to build a deck using only cards from Whispers of the Old Gods, Mean Streets of Gadgetzan, and Rastakhan’s Rumble. All of these expansions have rotated out of Standard and are now part of Hearthstone’s Wild format.

When you bring up the deck-building tool, it will be automatically sorted to show your cards from the aforementioned expansions. If you’re someone who didn’t play Hearthstone during this time period or perhaps dusted your old cards, don’t panic.

After adding any number of cards to your 30-card deck, you’ll be able to start the brawl. The remainder of the cards in your deck will be randomly auto-filled. This does mean, though, people with a larger collection of cards from the Brawl Block will have more control over the type of deck they get to play.

Even if you do have a deck full of random nonsense, however, you can still probably earn a win by playing against someone who’s in the same boat. If you really want to earn your free Year of the Phoenix card pack, just keep grinding. If you have a large collection, simply play your favorite deck from that era and proceed to dominance.

You’ll be able to play Brawl Block: Gods, Gadgetzan, Gurabashi for the next week.