All-Star Squad is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

There’s no denying that this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is one of a kind.

For the next seven days in the Tavern, you’ll be able to take on All-Star Squad.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you need a break from Standard Hearthstone, look no further. All-Star Squad is a unique Tavern Brawl that will feel about as detached from Standard as possible. To get things started, you’ll need to choose a class and create a deck. While creating your deck, you’ll have to follow a very specific guideline.

Your deck can only be comprised of one card. After selecting a card, your deck will be filled with 22 copies of it. The remaining eight cards will be class cards from whichever option you’ve chosen. That means if you’re a Warlock, expect the other eight cards to be Warlock class cards.

As you might imagine, this Brawl gets out of hand quickly. The more games you play, the more you’ll realize it’s also extremely match-dependent. If you’re someone who doesn’t care much for the Tavern and are only looking for a win, consider trying Frost Nova Mage.

That’s right, the only card you’ll be running is Frost Nova. You’ll spend the entire game freezing your opponent’s board and pinging their face with your Hero Power. As long as your opponent is running a deck that revolves around a minion strategy, there will oftentimes be nothing they can do.

If Frost Nova Mage doesn’t work out for you, consider the new South Park-inspired card, Elwynn Boar. After you have seven Boars die, you’ll be able to equip a 15/3 Sword of a Thousand Truths. After attacking with the Sword of a Thousand Truths, you’ll get to destroy your opponent’s mana crystals, paving the way for an easy win.

You’ll be able to take on All-Star Squad all week long. Earning your first win will net you a free Year of the Phoenix card pack.