This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is All-Star Squad

If you’re a fan of the more outlandish Tavern Brawls in Hearthstone, you’re going to love this one. This week’s Brawl is called All-Star Squad.

All-Star Squad is a semi-preconstructed deck Brawl with a dash of RNG. When the Brawl starts, you’ll first select a class. You then select one card that will make up the majority of your deck. You’re then given eight other cards at random to fill out the remaining slots in your deck. That means for the majority of this Brawl, you’ll be playing off of one card.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As always, you’ll want to choose a class that you’re at least somewhat familiar with. As far as the card you choose to make up your deck is concerned, that depends entirely on the strategy you elect to employ. One route that many players seem to take is the Discover option.

Choosing a card that has a Discover mechanic allows you to flesh out your deck with different cards. There are also single-minded minion strategies that can work out in the long run. One route Mage players can take, for example, is to fill their deck with Astromancer Solarian. When your Astromancer Solarians die, they’ll shuffle Solarian Primes into your deck. This means all you have to do is trade until the late game and then you can overrun your opponent with an onslaught of Solarian Primes.

There are countless ways you can approach this Brawl successfully, but victory will mostly be dependent on the matchup. Go into this one trying to have fun and your victory pack will come in no time.

You can play All-Star Squad for the rest of the week.