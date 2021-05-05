This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is A Chance Encounter

This is without a doubt the most random Tavern Brawl you’ll ever see.

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is called A Chance Encounter—and it’s laced with RNG.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you don’t like to worry about building a deck specifically for a Tavern Brawl, this week is for you. All you’ll need to do to get started is select a class. After choosing a class, you’ll get a deck filled with random cards that all have some type of random effect.

Your deck, fr example, could be filled with cards like Eydis Darkbane, a three-cost 3/4 Legendary Minion who deals three damage to a random enemy anytime you target a minion with a spell. Another example of a slightly different type of random card you’ll get is Renounce Darkness, a two-cost spell that replaces your Warlock cards with that of another class. The cards you get may not explicitly say the word random, but they’ll have some kind of effect that you don’t control.

After you’ve chosen your class and a deck has been auto-generated for you, it’s time to head into the battle. Since you have literally no control over the cards in your deck, we recommend taking a class you’re comfortable with.

If you can’t decide on which class to play and are only looking for an easy win, Warlock and Hunter are usually decent choices thanks to their Hero Powers. Warlock will allow you to get more cards out quicker and Hunter will give you direct face damage to help rush someone down.

You’ll have until next Wednesday, May 12 to win the Brawl and earn a free Year of the Phoenix card pack.