Hearthstone returns to Twitch Rivals next week with the Team Arena Challenge

If you enjoy watching your favorite streamers go head-to-head, then you’re probably already familiar with Twitch Rivals. Next week on June 26, Hearthstone fans will be able to watch their favorite card game as it takes center stage on Twitch Rivals.

The event is called a Team Arena Challenge. This means we’ll see streamers group into teams of two in order to take on their opponents in some tag-team style action. Presuming the rules aren’t changed from the last Hearthstone Team Arena Challenge that happened nearly six months ago, teams will consist of two players and they’ll be scored based on their cumulative best consecutive three Arena runs.

Each win in the Arena run will count as one point. The maximum total number of points a team could have is 72. This would mean each player on the team successfully completed three arena runs with 12 wins each. In the event two teams tie, the team with the fewest total losses is the winner.

Although the invited players have yet to be revealed, if its anything like January’s Twitch Rivals event, Hearthstone fans can expect to see a few familiar faces. January’s event featured Hearthstone Master Tour Vegas winner David “Dog” Caero, as well as deck-building guru Paul “Zalae” Nemeth.

You can check out the action on the official Twitch Rivals channel on June 26 at 11am CT. We’ll keep you updated with more information including a roster and prizing as soon as it becomes available.