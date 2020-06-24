Hearthstone pro Savjz says he is being blacklisted from competition by Blizzard

This is believed to have come following a tweet from his wife.

Professional Hearthstone player Savjz said he believes he has been blacklisted from competition by Blizzard over tweets by his wife.

Savjz’s wife, ZerinaX, publicly criticized the company after she, along with about 800 others, were laid off by Blizzard. Zerina says the reason for this blacklisting stems from a specific tweet in July 2019 in which she replied to Chris Attalus, a Hearthstone community manager.

In his tweet, Attalus encouraged people to apply for a job at Blizzard. A Reddit user later confirmed the position became open after the employee in the role resigned. Zerina replied, “Are you fucking serious right now Chris” and later tweeted the job’s pay was “shit,” and that the “entire commercial department right now is a disaster.”

I’m just going to say it because it’s affecting my husband’s mental health.



Blizzard is currently blacklisting @savjz from events because I spoke out against the company and offended a CM by responding to their tweet with: “Are you fucking serious right now.”



What a joke. — Christina Mikkonen (@ZerinaX) June 23, 2020

She said that Savjz had spoke with Attalus, who told him that Zerina would not be allowed at any Hearthstone events and should not accompany him to any event he is invited to in the future.

Savjz confirmed what his wife said, saying that he had been told he was a liability because of his marriage to Zerina.

This is the reason that was given to me when I said I want to play at this event. My wife was part of the 800 layoffs and she spoke up about the injust practices of company. I was told I am a liability because of who I am married to. https://t.co/G34OuHHL5L — Janne Mikkonen (@Savjz) June 23, 2020

Blizzard has not made any comment on the situation.