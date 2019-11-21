Hearthstone principal game designer Mike Donais teases Lightfang Enforcer nerf

Hearthstone’s latest patch introduced a variety of balance changes to the game’s new mode, Battlegrounds. But it looks like more alterations could be on the way soon.

Lightfang Enforcer will be nerfed in an upcoming patch, according to a screengrab of a comment in Twitch chat from Hearthstone principal game designer, Mike Donais. During a stream where Lightfang Enforcer was apparently dominating, Donais chimed in to put fans at ease. Lightfang Enforcer will be nerfed in the patch set to release on Dec. 5, according to Donais.

Screengrab via Twitch

Lightfang Enforcer is an Epic Tier Five minion with a base of 2/2. What makes Lightfang Enforcer so powerful is its effect. At the end of your turn, Lightfang Enforcer will give a random friendly Mech, Murloc, Demon, and Beast +2/+2. This makes Lightfang Enforcer arguably the most powerful buff minion in the game.

Most Heroes in Battlegrounds have powers that are connected to a specific minion type. Since Lightfang Enforcer buffs such a wide variety of minion types, nearly every Hero in Battlegrounds can get value out of it if purchased at the appropriate time.

Some players worry that increasing the Tier cost of Lightfang Enforcer would make it useless due to how long it’ll take to purchase it. It’s unclear how Donais and the team will approach this complicated card, but fans only have to wait until Dec. 5 to find out.