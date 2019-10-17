Hearthstone players confused by a bug after completing the newest Tavern Brawl

Hearthstone’s Doom in the Tomb event is in full swing and so is its latest Tavern Brawl.

This week’s brawl is named after the event and is called Doom in the Tomb, Part 2. For this brawl, players have to fight through a series of mini-bosses to reach the Headless Horseman’s lair. But, after defeating the Horseman, some players are reportedly experiencing a confusing bug.

The new bug revolves around the brawl’s rewards. Completing this new version of the Doom in the Tomb run in under an hour will reward you with a golden copy of Temple Berserker. This card is a two-cost 1/2 minion with Reborn that gets an additional two attack when damaged.

If you’re able to defeat the run in under 40 minutes, you’ll receive a golden copy of Generous Mummy. This card is a three-cost 5/4 minion that has Reborn. Generous Mummy also makes your opponent’s cards costs one less mana when it’s on the field.

After completing the run in enough time to receive both Gernous Mummy and Temple Beserker, some players were met with a message informing them that they still missed out on the biggest prize. After completing the run in under 40 minutes, players are being met with a message that says “Beat the horseman in 30 minutes for a reward.”

Following a variety of posts that surfaced on Reddit reporting the bug, players who completed the run in under 30 minutes chimed in to put everyone at ease. Even if you complete the run in under 30 minutes, you’ll receive no additional reward. Some players said after beating the run for the first time, they were surprised to learn there was an additional reward. Some Reddit users said they even took on the run once more, finishing in under 30 minutes and getting rewarded with nothing.

Even though fans wouldn’t complain about getting more free stuff from the brawl, it’s safe to say that this is a bug. Blizzard didn’t announce a 30-minute completion reward for the brawl and players have already put the additional time constraints to the test.

You can play Doom in the Tomb, Part 2 right now.