Get ready to drop anchor and prepare for the Voyage to the Sunken City.

Hearthstone Patch 22.6 is now live and gives fans their first in-game look at things to come with the new expansion.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Players will be able to take on the new Voyage to the Sunken City expansion starting on April 12. That being said, there are some things related to the expansion for you to get excited about today with Patch 22.6.

Players who log in after Patch 22.6 goes live will get the new Legendary neutral minion Blademaster Okani for free. Blademaster Okani is a four-cost 2/6 Battlecry minion that has an incredibly unique Battlecry. Okani’s Battlecry allows you to secretly choose whether you’d like to counter the next minion or spell your opponent plays while Okami is alive. That means if they don’t want to risk a counter, they’ll need to kill Okani first.

Additionally, Battlegrounds players will be introduced to a new Hero, Ambassador Faelin. Though the Ambassador will make his Standard debut in the form of a Legendary minion when Voyage to the Sunken City goes live, you can check him out as a Battlegrounds Hero right now.

Patch 22.6 is also bringing the ability to pre-purchase the newly revealed expansion, Voyage to the Sunken City. As usual, players will have two options when it comes to pre-purchasing the expansion. Players can purchase the Mega Bundle for $79.99 and will receive 80 Voyage to the Sunken City packs, five golden packs, two random Legendary cards from Voyage, Battlegrounds perks, Five Mercenaries packs, as well as the Queen Azshara Mage Hero and card back. Players who opt for the cheaper Standard Bundle will receive 60 packs, two random Legendary cards, and the Azshara card back. You can snag the Standard Bundle for $49.99

In addition to all of the above, Patch 22.6 comes with a series of balance changes for Battlegrounds and Mercenaries. You can check out all of the changes in the official patch notes.

You can try out all of the cards coming with Voyage to the Sunken City when the expansion goes live on April 12.