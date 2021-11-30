Blizzard is gearing up for Fractured in Alterac Valley with Hearthstone's latest live update.

Paving the way for Fractured in Alterac Valley, Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Blizzard is shipping a few crucial changes in Patch 22.0, including updates to Mercenaries, Battlegrounds, Duels, and Arena.

Here’s the full list of patch notes for Hearthstone’s latest live update.

Fractured in Alterac Valley primer

Hearthstone’s next expansion is set to launch on Dec. 7. Fractured in Alterac Valley includes 135 new cards and features the new Honorable Kill keyboard, Objective cards, and the return of Hero cards.

As soon as the expansion goes live, all players will be able to compete for Honor and receive free rewards and claims victory for their faction. Players gain Honor by playing and winning during the eligible period:

10 Honor for every game played

10 more Honor for every game won (20 total)

20 more Honor for every game won versus an opponent from the enemy faction (40 total)

Honor can be gained in Traditional, Arena, and Duels modes. Players will climb through the ranks of their faction to eventually capture a golden copy of the enemy faction’s leader. On Jan 11, all Honor will be tallied up, and in a future update, every player from the winning faction will receive a Diamond copy of their faction’s leader card.

Mercenaries

Mercenaries will be getting its second infusion of Mercenaries, Bounties, and Bounty Bosses with Patch 22.0. Every Mercenary listed below will be available with the patch, except Vanessa, who will go live with the expansion.

New Mercenaries

Valeera Sanguinar (Legendary fighter)

Blood Elf

13/73 maxed stats

Abilities: Sinister Strike five: (Speed three) Gain +10 attack this turn and attack the lowest health enemy. Combo: Gain Stealth Ambush five: (Speed six) Deal 10 damage. If this Mercs was Stealthed, deal 25 instead Fan of Knives five: (Speed seven) Deal seven damage to all enemies. Your other Mercs are (three) speed faster next turn

Equipment: Hidden Paths four: Passive: Whenever a friendly character loses Stealth, give them +six attack Shadow Dagger four: Ambush is (three) speed faster and gains “Deathblow: Gain Stealth” Unnatural Smoke four: Passive: While this Merc has Stealth, friendly characters a (four) Speed faster



Sky Admiral Rogers (Epic caster)

Human

11/76 maxed stats

Abilities: Sky Guard five: (Speed five) Gain +five attack and attack an enemy. If it’s a Pirate, gain Immune while attacking this turn Master Tactician five: (Speed two, cooldown one) Deal 12 damage to an enemy, or restore 12 health to an ally. It goes next Firing Position five: (Speed six, cooldown one) Deal 20 damage to all enemies that have already acted

Equipment: Swash Buckling Sash four: Sky Guard gives an additional +five attack Ship’s Bell four: Master Tactician deals four more damage and makes the target go last Scout’s Spyglass four: Passive: After this Merc Attacks, deal four damage to all enemies. (Deals critical damage to Pirates)



Trigore the Lasher (Rare protector)

Beast

10/80 maxed stats

Abilities: Frenzied Attack five: (Speed seven) Attack an enemy. If this took damage this turn, deal 12 damage to a random adjacent enemy Backlash five: (Speed one) The next time an enemy damages an adjacent ally this turn, gain +five attack and deal this Merc’s attack damage to them Regrow Heads five: (Speed four, cooldown one) This takes critical damage this turn. At the end of next turn, restore this Merc to full health

Equipment: Infused Amber four: Frenzied Attack deals four more damage Razor Claw 4: Backlash gives an additional +four atack Regenarative Scales four: Regrow Heads restores 16 Health the turn it is cast



Vanessa VanCleef (Epic protector)

Pirate

10/75 maxed stats

Abilities: Burgle Barrage five: (Speed evens) Attack an enemy. Combo: Steal five attack from them Makeshift Weaponry five: (Speed three) Spend all stolen attack to deal that much damage to all enemies Shifting Satchel five: (Speed five, cooldown one) Deal 16 damage to an enemy. Give +one cooldown to an ability they didn’t use this turn

Equipment: Dreadblades four: Burgle Barrage is (four) faster and always combos Extra Pockets four: After using Makeshift Weaponry, this Merc keeps up to five attack Blade Catcher four: Passive: Whenever this Merc is attacked, steal four attack from the attacker



New Bounties

Razorgore

Vaelastrasz

Chromaggus

Nefarian

The new Bounties will be added to the Blackrock Zone. The new Mercenary cards, Portraits, and Coins will be added to all existing relevant Mercenary item pools.

Vanessa VanCleef will also be awarded for free at the start of the Fractured in Alterac Valley free rewards track, and her portraits can be earned with the Tavern Pass. Each new Mercenary will come with its own Task Chain.

Battlegrounds

Diablo defeated

The special Diablo event is now over and Bob’s fine tavern is still standing. Diablo has now been removed from the Battlegrounds hero pool.

New hero

Scabbs Cutterbutter

I Spy (costs two)

Discover a plain copy of a minion from your next opponent’s warband

[New] Returning hero

Lord Barov has returned to the Battlegrounds hero pool

Battlegrounds Boards

Battlegrounds Boards are making their debut in Patch 22.0. An all-new cosmetic option for Hearthstone Battlegrounds, Battlegrounds Boards are special boards that you can bring to the combat phase of your Battlegrounds bouts. These boards sport new visuals for you to see and show off to your opponents.

The first board is the Arena of Champions. It will be available in the shop as soon as the patch goes live.

Duels

Card pool updates

On Dec. 7, Fractured in Alterac Valley and Goblins vs. Gnomes will be added to the eligible card pools. New buckets will be added to cover the cards from the newly added card sets.

Card New passive treasures

Natural Force – Pool one

Nature spell damage +two

Kindling Flame – Pool one

Fire spell damage +two

Unholy Gift – Pool one

At the start of the game, shuffle five Death Knight cards into your deck

Bitter Cold – Pool one

Frost spell damage +two

Expedited Burial – Pool two

At the start of the game, change each Deathrattle minion in your hand and deck into a 1/1 that costs (one)

Mantle of Ignition – Pool two

Whenever you target a minion with a spell, cast it again on its neighbors

Imp-credible Trousers – Pool two

After you cast a Fel spell, shuffle two Fel Rifts into your deck

Iron Roots – Pool two

After you cast a Nature spell, give a random friendly minion +2/+2 and taunt

Bronze Signet – Pool two

Whenever you draw a minion, add a copy of it to your hand

Battle Stance – Pool two

Your hero has +two attack on your turn

Ring of Black Ice – Pool two

Whenever a minion is Frozen, add a copy of it to your hand

Idols of Elune – Pool two

At the end of your turn, cast a spell you’ve cast this turn (targets are random)

Runic Helm – Pool two

At the end of your turn, add a random Death Knight card to your hand

Cloak of Emerald Dreams – Pool two

At the end of your turn, add a Dream card to your hand

Glacial Downpour – Pool two

At the end of your turn, summon a 3/6 Water Elemental if you’ve cast a Frost spell

Arena rotation

The current Dual-Class Arena event will end with the launch of Fractured in Alterac Valley and the pool of eligible Arena sets will rotate so that the following sets will make up the Arena card pool:

Fractured in Alterac Valley

Saviors of Uldum

Kobolds and Catacombs

League of Explorers

Scholomance Academy

The Boomsday Project

Core

Bug fixes and game improvements

Fixed a bug that allowed players on certain devices to close out of the Fractured in Alterac Valley faction selection screen without choosing a faction

Fixed a bug causing Cram Session to not get the spell damage bonus from Talented Arcanist or Lab Partner

Fixed a bug where Brittlebone Destroyer glowed even when its effect requirements were not met

Updated Soul Cleave’s text to properly represent that it only hits enemy minions, not all enemies

Fixed a bug where cards returned to hand by Tenwu of the Red Smoke could not be further reduced by cards like Scabbs Cutterbutter

Fixed a bug that prevented Goblins v. Gnomes Golden cards from being crafted or disenchanted

Fixed a bug where cards drawn by Malygos the Spellweaver after Celestial Alignment were not impacted by Loatheb

Fixed a text bug causing Nithogg’s Storm Eggs to show they summoned 20/20 Devilsaurs instead of the 4/4 Drakes with Rush that they actually summon

Players will now be able to see their Mercenaries Party while selecting Bounty Treasures

Completing multiple Tasks and Bounties at the same time will no longer cause the notifications to overlap on mobile

Several more Daily Quests can now be completed in Mercenaries, including Challenge a Friend, Spectate and Friend, and “Play a certain number of a Type of minion” quests. More Daily and Weekly Quests may be added or reworked for future patches

Fixed a bug where The Lich King’s Helm of Domination would not trigger as intended in certain circumstances

Fixed a bug where Blink Fox’s Mind Thief Ability would retain a copied Ability over two uses, instead of only one, while Tenth Tail is equipped

Fixed a bug where using Mutanus’s Devouring Attack caused Reincarnated Cairne to become invisible

Fixed a bug where Eudora’s Briny Bracers were giving two less health

Fixed a bug where Edwin, Defias Kingpin was showing the wrong art within its Diamond frame

Fixed bug causing iOS users to be incorrectly shown “low RAM” warning when entering Battlegrounds

Fixed a bug where Mercenaries Equipment Achievements were counting each Equipment upgrade as a new Equipment

Fixed a bug where Small Backpacks in Duels could draw C’Thun, the Shattered before he, well, shatters

Fixed a bug that prevented players from using the Hero Skin picker functionality in Classic

Fixed a bug where Steel Guardian Malfurion and Vanndar Stormpike Hero Skins were missing their custom hero power animations

