Hearthstone Patch 21.4 adds Mercenaries mode

Hearthstone is introducing one of its largest updates in a while tomorrow by adding the game’s newest mode, Mercenaries. Patch 21.4 isn’t a balance update for all of the modes that already exist within Hearthstone.

The new mode has both a PvE and PvP version for players to try. But to play the competitive version, you’ll need to unlock it through gold. In total, to fully upgrade your Mercenaries mode, players will need to spend 900 gold. The exact breakdown is as follows:

Unlocking the Fighting Pit (PvP) requires 100 gold.

Unlocking the Travel Point (Heroic difficulty for Bounties) needs 200 gold.

Unlocking the Campfire (extra Slot on the Task Board) costs 200 gold and to upgrade the Campfire yet again for another slot will be an extra 400 gold.

Aside from the new Mercenaries mode, the Hallow’s End Event begins its preparations in this update, with full festivities coming in Patch 21.6. In the update going live tomorrow, players can purchase cosmetics for Constructed or Battlegrounds. While the details of what will join Hearthstone for the full event are unknown, the Hallow’s End Arena lets players go dual-class within the mode.

There will also be bug fixes and quality-of-life updates with Patch 21.4:

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the middle of the screen to become unclickable.

Fixed a bug where Blood Knight would cause Highlord Fordragon to trigger for all minions, regardless of whether they had Divine Shield.

Changed the name of the 3/3 token spawned by The Beast to Pip Quickwit.

Fixed a bug where, when the Duels Treasure Meek Mastery was in play, and a minion affected by it was Silenced, the minion got healed 1 Health.

Fixed a bug where minions buffed by the Duels Treasure Avenging Armaments retained their buffs if moved from the board into the hand or deck.

Updated the wording and punctuation on several Duels cards and effects to be clearer and more consistent with established Hearthstone formatting.

Fixed a bug that caused players to get stuck in the Boomsday Project and Dalaran Heist single-player content, and cause the game to crash.

Fixed a bug that caused friends who are online, but not in the Hearthstone client, to appear able to be challenged to a Friendly Challenge.

Fixed a bug that made you unable to re-challenge a friend after completing a match against them.

Fixed a bug where having your friends list open while reconnecting to Battle.net would cause the friends list to sometimes not fully populate.

Fixed a bug that caused the Options menu to be cut off while playing in Practice mode on mobile.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused pack types to switch places on the pack opening screen.

Fixed a bug that incorrectly showed Achievements as completed after clicking through them.

You can try out the new Mercenary mode when Hearthstone Patch 21.4 goes live tomorrow.