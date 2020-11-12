Hearthstone Patch 19.0 is now live

Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion is just around the corner and it looks like Blizzard is prepping for launch. Hearthstone Patch 19.0 went live today.

Though this patch is filled to the brim with content, its most exciting aspect is the new progression and rewards system. This is Hearthstone’s biggest systems revamp since its inception, according to Blizzard’s official patch notes. This new system will include a central rewards track for all earnable rewards outside of Ranked. Some fans have compared this to a battle pass, but it isn’t quite the same.

Similar to a battle pass, the new system does include a paid track for those who are interested. Players can purchase the paid track by buying a Tavern Pass, which costs $19.99. The Tavern Pass also comes with a plethora of instant goodies that are earned as soon as you buy it.

The revamp also includes a rework of the Quest feature so that it now supports daily and weekly quests. You’ll also have a profile page where you can see a variety of information related to your gameplay. And Blizzard introduced a new achievement system that lets you track some of your most noteworthy accomplishments.

Another exciting aspect of this patch is the introduction of the new Duels mode for all players. If you pre-purchased Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, then you’ve already had access to Duels for some time now. But players who chose not to pre-purchase the expansion can now dive into Hearthstone’s newest mode.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire is set to be released on Nov. 17.