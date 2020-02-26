Hearthstone Patch 16.4 introduces Dragons and more to Battlegrounds

If you can’t get enough of Hearthstone Battlegrounds, then you’re in for a treat. Blizzard revealed a plethora of information today about features that will be joining the game in 2020.

Patch 16.4 went live today and introduces the Dragon minion type to Hearthstone Battlegrounds. In addition, Patch 16.4 will introduce Galakrond and Reno Jackson, as well as five original Dragon Aspects as new Heroes.

Patch 16.4 has no shortage of new Heroes for Battlegrounds. Galakrond joins the fray with a one-cost Hero Power that allows him to replace a minion in Bob’s Tavern with a minion from a Higher Tavern Tier. Deathwing enters the arena with a Hero Power called All Will Burn. This passive power causes all minions to have +3 attack. Deathwing and company are also joined by Ysera. With Ysera, players can pay one gold to refresh and add a Dragon to Bob’s Tavern.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Another Dragon joining the Hero pool is Nozdormu. The time-bending Dragon has a passive Hero Power that causes your first refresh each turn to cost zero. Malygos also makes their Battlegrounds debut using a Hero Power called Arcane Alteration. This power costs zero and replaces a minion with a random one of the same Tavern Tier. Alexstrasza has a Hero Power called Queen of Dragons. This power is passive and allows you to discover two Dragons after uploading the Tavern to Tier Five.

Last but not least is everyone’s favorite undercover Dragon, Reno Jackson. Reno’s power costs four and is called Gonna Be Rich. It allows Reno to make a friendly minion Golden once per game.

In addition to a plethora of new Heroes, this patch also introduces a variety of new Battlegrounds minions. Patch 16.4 introduces 18 minions in total, 12 of which belong to the new minion type, Dragon.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Since a variety of Heroes and minions are joining Battlegrounds, some will have to rotate out. Fans of Professor Putricide will need to find another go-to Battlegrounds Hero for the time being. Blizzard has removed the character and plan on taking it back to the drawing board. Minions no longer available for play include Annoy-O-Tron, Mounted Raptor, Shielded Minibot, and more.

For a complete breakdown of what’s to come for Hearthstone Battlegrounds with Patch 16.4, you can check out Blizzard’s official blog post.