Hearthstone Patch 16.2.3 is live, introduces a variety of bug fixes

The Hearthstone team is constantly hard at work making improvements to the game. But some of these improvements are so subtle that you may not even notice them.

The Hearthstone team recently outlined some changes coming in a new bug fix patch on Reddit.

One of the primary issues fixed by Patch 16.2.3 has to do with cards like Soul Juggler in Hearthstone Battlegrounds. During certain instances where cards like Soul Juggler deal damage, the client would de-sync and cause certain information to not show on your end. This issue is now fixed, though.

Patch 16.2.3 also fixed a major issue on mobile devices revolving around Hero art. Art for Heroes and Hero Powers will now properly populate on mobile when the optional data download is paused. This makes for a more visually-pleasing experience for players who like to duel from their phones.

Prior to Patch 16.2.3, playing the Twinspell Air Raid card would cause a copy to be generated of a different rarity. Now, the Air Raid card generated by Twinspell will be the appropriate rarity.

One of the most significant changes to this patch when it comes to Standard Hearthstone, however, revolves around the Warrior card Risky Skipper. This is a one-cost 1/3 minion that deals one damage to all minions after you play a minion. Risky Skipper’s card art shows a Pirate Goblin driving a boat. Thanks to this patch, Risky Skipper no longer just looks like a Pirate but will don the Pirate minion type in Hearthstone.

Though Patch 16.2.3 is small, it’s nice to know the team cares enough to squeeze some fixes in before 16.4 is ready. You can check out full comments concerning Patch 16.2.3 from Hearthstone community manager Chris Attalus here.