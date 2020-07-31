Here are the updates and notes for Hearthstone’s Patch 18.0

Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion is almost here. But before it gets underway on Thursday, Aug. 6, a range of quality of life improvements, and new Battlegrounds minions are joining the game.

Patch 18.0 is finally bringing Kel’Thuzad’s furry friend to Battlegrounds.

Here’s the full list of updates for Hearthstone’s Patch 18.0.

Battlegrounds updates

New hero

New Mr. Bigglesworth

Kel’Thuzad’s Kitty [Passive]

When a player dies, Discover a minion from their warband. It keeps any enchanments

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

New minions

Menagerie Mug

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

[Tier two] Two attack, two health

Battlecry: Give three random friendly minions of different minion types +1/+1

Menagerie Jug

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

[Tier four] three attack, three health

Battlecry: Give three random friendly minions of different minion types +2/+2

Removed minions

Zoobot has been removed from Battlegrounds

Menagerie Magician has been removed from Battlegrounds

Game improvements and miscellaneous updates

Class specific weapon frames have been added to every weapon in Hearthstone.

Scholomance Academy cards will be added to Arena when the expansion unlocks on August 6.

Free decks for new and returning players have been updated

Returning players no longer need to complete the returning player experience to claim their free deck.

Poisonous damage now has a special poison damage indicator and effect.

Pressing the Hide button on mobile when making a card choice in game will now also hide the banner that describes the choice, no longer obscuring vision of the opponent’s armor total.

Spells created by Evocation will now disappear at the same time at the end of the turn instead of one by one.

Target indicators will now more accurately represent an opponent’s target selection when aiming a Battlecry or targeted spell.

Removed a delay from the damage effect for Mad Bomber and Demolisher.

Reduced the delay between casting Plot Twist and its shuffling animation.

Fixed a bug where Galakrond the Tempest was showing the upgrade animation over the deck upon the fourth Invoke.

Fixed a bug where heroes would not slot back into their portraits correctly after attacking.

Fixed visual display issues with Deathwing’s Battlegrounds hero power.

Battlegrounds summon speed improvements for Pack Leader and Mama Bear have been re-introduced.

Free class Legendary and launch quests

Starting Aug. 6, players will receive a random Scholomance Academy Legendary class card just for logging in and can complete a chain of Legendary Quests to earn a total of six Scholomance Academy card packs.