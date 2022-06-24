Hearthstone Mercenaries tier list

Which mercs are the best?

Hearthstone is a free-to-play online digital collectible card game developed by Blizzard Entertainment for PC in March 2014, with ports for iOS and Android released later that same year. When the game was first released, it was titled Heroes of Warcraft. This was due to Hearthstone initially sticking to and building up on the existing lore of the Warcraft series. That was done using the same elements, characters, and relics present throughout Warcraft.

Eventually, the game got so big that it expanded to characters out of the Warcraft universe, extending to other Blizzard Entertainment game franchises such as Diablo. Due to this, the game also added different modes to its traditional card game system. One of those modes was the Mercenaries mode.

Mercenaries mode

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mercenaries was a new game mode released for Hearthstone on Oct. 12, 2021. The major difference between this mode and the original game mode was the fact that the mercenaries from this mode were all actual characters from other Blizzard games as opposed to the purely constructed cards used prior to the release of this mode. Mercenaries also has quests tied to these characters providing exclusive rewards only available in this mode.

Due to the mercenaries in this mode being so numerous, we have curated a list of the best ones to use. This list is based on a combination of an older tier list created by YouTuber and Hearthstone pro player, Thijs Molendijk, along with personal opinion. As such, opinions may vary based on players, but this list will go with the general consensus of what thrives in the meta. The list will go from weakest to strongest, starting with the D-tier and ending at the S-tier.

D-tier

The worst tier of mercenaries. Best avoided if better choices are available.

Name: Alexstrasza

Role: Protector

Tribe: Dragon

A legendary dragon known as the Aspect of the Red Dragonflight, the guardian of all life.

Name: Antonidas

Role: Caster

Tribe: Human

A powerful archmage and leader of the Kirin Tor.

Name: Baron Geddon

Role: Caster

Tribe: Elemental

A powerful Fire Elemental guarding the Rune of Zeth.

Name: Gruul

Role: Protector

Tribe: Giant

The overlord of the Ogres of Outland.

Name: Illidan Stormrage

Role: Fighter

Tribe: Night Elf

The first Demon Hunter, Lord of Outland, and twin brother of Malfurion Stormrage.

Name: Lord Jaraxxus

Role: Protector

Tribe: Demon

A powerful Eredar Demon Lord of the Burning Legion.

Name: Mannoroth

Role: Protector

Tribe: Demon

The leader and most powerful of the Pit Lords.

Name: Morgl the Oracle

Role: Caster

Tribe: Murloc

A powerful Murloc shaman who is met at different points of the world.

Name: Mutanus

Role: Fighter

Tribe: Murloc

The strongest creature in the Wailing Caverns.

Name: Old Murk-Eye

Role: Fighter

Tribe: Murloc

A powerful Murloc that terrorizes Westfall Lighthouse.

Name: Rathorian

Role: Fighter

Tribe: Demon

A powerful Felguard that defends the Demon Seed atop Dreadmist Peak.

Name: Varian Wrynn

Role: Protector

Tribe: Human

The King of Stormwind and High King of the Grand Alliance.

Name: War Master Voone

Role: Fighter

Tribe: Troll

An elite Troll fighter that guards Lower Blackrock Spire.

C-tier

Below-average mercenaries that are just barely better than the lowest tier.

Name: Blink Fox

Role: Caster

Tribe: Beast

A common rogue fox with the ability to let players draw an additional card.

Name: Bru’kan

Role: Caster

Tribe: Troll

A legendary Troll shaman who acts as a mentor to younger warriors.

Name: Grommash Hellscream

Role: Protector

Tribe: Orc

The late legendary chieftain of the Warsong clan and best friend of Warchief Thrall.

Name: Guff Runetotem

Role: Caster

Tribe: Tauren

A legendary Tauren Druid with powerful nature spells.

Name: King Krush

Role: Fighter

Tribe: Beast

An extremely dangerous Devilsaur that stalks Sholazar Basin.

Name: King Mukla

Role: Protector

Tribe: Beast

A massive Skymane Gorilla inhabiting Jaguero Isle.

Name: Lady Anacondra

Role: Fighter

Tribe: Night Elf

One of the Fanglords of the Druids of the Fang.

Name: Millhouse Manastorm

Role: Caster

Tribe: Gnome

The most powerful Gnome mage alongside his wife Millificent.

Name: Ragnaros

Role: Protector

Tribe: Elemental

The most powerful Elemental Lord of Fire.

Name: Rexxar

Role: Fighter

Tribe: Half-Orc

The Half-Orc, Half-Ogre champion of the Horde.

Name: Scabbs Cutterbutter

Role: Fighter

Tribe: Gnome

A legendary Gnome fighter that isn’t afraid to use dirty tactics.

Name: Tavish Stormpike

Role: Fighter

Tribe: Dwarf

A legendary Dwarf fighter with a propensity for beast taming.

Name: Tyrande

Role: Fighter

Tribe: Night Elf

The highest-ranking Night Elf priestess and the wife of Malfurion Stormrage.

B-tier

The middle-of-the-road warriors. Powerful mercenaries that only fall short of the highest tiers.

Name: Anduin Wrynn

Role: Caster

Tribe: Human

A powerful mage and the King of Stormwind.

Name: Brightwing

Role: Caster

Tribe: Dragon

A powerful Faerie Dragon in the Emerald Dreamway.

Name: Cornelius Roame

Role: Protector

Tribe: Human

A legendary human warrior whose daughters suffered a tragic fate.

Name: Jaina Proudmoore

Role: Caster

Tribe: Human

The most powerful human sorceress alive.

Name: Kurtrus Ashfallen

Role: Protector

Tribe: Night Elf

A legendary Demon Hunter that left Illidan’s cause to seek revenge against the Dreadlord Anetheron.

Name: Malfurion Stormrage

Role: Protector

Tribe: Night Elf

One of the leaders of the Night Elves and the twin brother of Illidan Stormrage.

Name: Natalie Seline

Role: Caster

Tribe: Human

A human sorceress who mastered dark magic and wrote the Secrets of the Void.

Name: Prophet Velen

Role: Caster

Tribe: Draenei

The leader of the Draenei.

Name: Tamsin Roame

Role: Caster

Tribe: Undead

An undead Horde warlock who was one the most gifted mage of the Alliance.

Name: Tirion Fordring

Role: Fighter

Tribe: Human

The supreme commander of the Argent Crusade and bearer of the Ashbringer.

Name: Uther

Role: Caster

Tribe: Human

The leader of the human Paladins and the mentor of Arthas.

Name: Varden Dawngrasp

Role: Caster

Tribe: Blood Elf

A powerful Blood Elf mage with the power to bend reality.

A-tier

Amazing mercenaries that get the job done. Just falling short of the best ones.

Name: Blademaster Samuro

Role: Fighter

Tribe: Orc

The last blademaster of the Burning Blade tribe.

Name: Cariel Roame

Role: Protector

Tribe: Human

A legendary paladin who broke her sacred vow to find her long-lost sister.

Name: Diablo

Role: Fighter

Tribe: Demon

The ruler of Hell. Most nefarious of the Prime Evils.

Name: The Lich King

Role: Protector

Tribe: Human

Once a mere human, Arthas has ascended to become much more.

Name: Rokara

Role: Fighter

Tribe: Orc

A legendary Orc warrior of the Horde.

Name: Saurfang

Role: Fighter

Tribe: Orc

A family of the strongest Orc warriors in the Horde.

Name: Sylvanas Windrunner

Role: Fighter

Tribe: Undead

A powerful High Elf warrior corrupted by the future Lich King. Returned as a vengeful Undead.

Name: Thrall

Role: Protector

Tribe: Orc

The warchief of the Orc race. Stood tall with the Humans and the Night Elves to stop the Demon race.

S-tier

The best mercenaries in this game. The cream of the crop, they just do everything better than the other choices on this list.

Name: Cairne Bloodhoof

Role: Protector

Tribe: Tauren

The leader of the Tauren race and the strongest warrior of their people.

Name: Garrosh Hellscream

Role: Protector

Tribe: Orc

A gifted Orc warrior and a future potential candidate for warchief of the Horde, chosen by Thrall.

Name: Gul’dan

Role: Caster

Tribe: Orc

The first Orc Warlock and one of the founders of the Orc Horde.

Name: Vol’jin

Role: Caste

Tribe: Troll

The actual future warchief of the Horde and chieftain of the Darkspear Tribe.

Name: Xyrella

Role: Caster

Tribe: Draenei

A legendary priest whose visions are always accurate.

There are more mercenaries in this list, but most of the unlisted ones are either too underpowered or not used frequently enough to warrant a mention in the meta. As such, the meta is ever-changing and there are new mercenaries being added all the time in Hearthstone. We will keep you updated in case there are any changes to the top mercenaries in this list.