The Hearthstone Masters Tour starts this weekend and once again features Twitch Drops

If you like competitive Hearthstone and free card packs, this weekend should be a great time for you. Twitch Drops will once again be featured as part of the upcoming Hearthstone Masters Tour.

So how exactly do you get your free card packs? Players will need to watch three hours of the Hearthstone Masters Tour Las Vegas on one of Hearthstone’s official Twitch channels. Players will need to be watching on June 14, 15, or 16 between 11am and 10pm CT.

After logging three hours of consecutive or non-consecutive view time, you will receive one Rise of Shadows card pack. If you log a total of six hours of viewership, you’ll receive an additional Rise of Shadows pack. Every hour, Blizzard will randomly reward 1,500 eligible viewers with classic card packs.

In order to receive your free card packs, you’ll need to make sure your Twitch and Blizzard Battle.net accounts are linked. In order to do so, navigate to your Twitch settings by clicking your account name in the top-right corner. Under settings, you should be able to navigate to a section called connections. Once there, find the Battle.net section and then follow the on-screen instructions provided after clicking connect.

You can start earning packs by watching the Hearthstone Masters Tour on June 14 at 11am CT on the official Hearthstone Twitch channel.