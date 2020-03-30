Hearthstone Masters Tour Jönköping and next Masters Tour in Asia-Pacific to be online-only

COVID-19 is temporarily changing the way we all experience various aspects of life. Although nobody will be going to a live esports event anytime soon, at least fans can look forward to online-only versions of the Hearthstone Masters Tour.

Blizzard will hold both Masters Tour Jönköping and the next Masters Tour in Asia-Pacific online, the company announced today on the official PlayHearthstone blog. The Hearthstone team said it came to this decision to ensure the health and safety of all players and staff.

To maintain the integrity of the contest for all competitors, Masters Tour Online: Jönköping will still take place from June 12 to 14 during Central European Time. Masters Tour Online: Asia-Pacific will take place from July 16 to 19 during Korea Standard Time.

The Hearthstone team said it will continue to track the global situation and is excited to hopefully get back to in-person Masters Tour events later this year.

Blizzard and Hearthstone are far from the only global entities being affected by COVID-19. A variety of sports organizations, including the NBA, have suspended play until further notice and WWE’s Wrestlemania event will take place with no audience for the first time.

Both upcoming Masters Tours will be opportunities for top players to showcase Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland. Though it’s unfortunate they won’t get to do so in person, at least no one can say the Hearthstone community didn’t do its part when it comes to social distancing.

You can check out Ashes of Outland when it goes live on April 7.