Hearthstone Grandmasters 2020 season 2 concludes with 3 competitors heading to the World Championship

Hearthstone Grandmasters 2020 season two wrapped up over the weekend and three more players have secured their spots in the upcoming World Championship following crucial victories in their regions.

Pramet “Bankyugi” Putchakan, Jaromir “Jarla” Vyskočil, and Jerome “Monsanto” Faucher are the Grandmasters season two champions after battling through the competition in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and European regions.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In the Americas region, Monsanto’s path through the playoffs was full of challenges. The top seed in Group B secured difficult victories against Mihai “Lnguagehackr” Dragalin and Luke “NoHandsGamer” Kooken to make it to the top four. On the second day of the event, Monsanto once again had several close matches. David “killinallday” Acosta forced him to a 3-2 final and then he faced off against ETC in an intense back-and-forth final before securing the 3-2 victory to advance to the 2020 World Championship.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Bankyugi went into the playoffs in second place for Group A and initially fell to first-place competitor Kim “Surrender” Jung-Soo. He battled his way back into the top four, though, after defeating Sato “glory” Kenta, the season one champion. Bankyugi secured his spot in the 2020 World Championship after taking down 2018 world champion Chen “Tom60229” Wei-Lin 3-2.

In Europe, Jarla entered the playoffs as the top seed in Group B and quickly asserted his dominance after a stunning 3-0 victory over Theo “Felkeine” Dumont and a 3-2 win over Zakarya “xBlyzes” Hail. The top four wasn’t much different for Jarla. He made short work of Linh “Seiko” Nguyen in another 3-0 sweep before defeating Thijs Molendijk 3-1 to secure the final European spot in the 2020 World Championship.

This weekend also saw the last relegation spots for season two filled. Enzo “Warma” Flock, Cho “Flurry” Hyun-Soo, and David “justsaiyan” Shan all fell in the final relegation matches for each region. They aren’t completely out of it yet, though. Each competitor has a chance to regain their spot in Grandmasters if they’ve earned enough from this year’s six Master Tours, following Masters Tour Online: Madrid later this month.

Bankyugi, Jarla, and Monsanto will join Brian “bloodyface” Eason, Sato “glory” Kenta, Vladislav “SilverName” Sinotov, and Fan “iG.Syf” Yilun at the 2020 World Championship, which will happen in December.

The final Chinese competitor to join this year’s World Championship will be decided on Nov. 15. But before that, there will be two more Hearthstone events, the first EMEA Battlegrounds cup, which will take place this weekend, followed by Masters Tour Online: Madrid during the next weekend. Fans can watch the events on the English language version of the Hearthstone esports YouTube channel.