Hearthstone Grandmaster Dog wins Masters Tour Vegas in an all American showdown.

This weekend, Twitch favorite David “Dog” Caero displayed his masterful deck piloting skills by defeating Edward “Gallon” Goodwin to win the first Masters Tour event of 2019.

Odds are that anyone interested in competitive Hearthstone is already highly familiar with Dog. He’s a member of the Hearthstone Grandmasters League and is one of the game’s most viewed streamers on Twitch.

Dog rose to fame on Twitch by discovering and playing innovative decks in new and creative ways. For example, shortly after the release of Rastakhan’s Rumble Dog hit Rank one Legend with Undatakah Druid, an archetype which was at the time brand new and yet to be perfected.

Dog used Freeze/Cyclone Mage and was able to defeat Gallon’s Bomb Warrior 3-1 to secure first place at the event which was held in Las Vegas. Dog’s hard work earned him $100,233 of the $500,000 in prizes, which was partially raised by the Hearthstone Masters bundle purchased by players over the past month. Gallon’s received $50,366 for achieving second place.

Though 300 people qualified for the event, only 287 actually came to compete. After a long weekend of Hearthstone, the only competitors left standing were both from the United States, making for an all American final. Dog nearly swept Gallon in swift fashion by earning a 2-0 lead, but Gallon came back in the third game to avoid the upset.

In game four, Dog continued his dominance and forced Gallon to concede. Despite Gallon’s best efforts, Dog was eventually able to play Archmage Antonidas and keep it on the board long enough to play a one mana Alexstrasza, allowing him to set up lethal. Check out the decklist and code for Dogs Freeze/Cyclone Mage below.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Copy this code and paste it into your collection to use this deck in Hearthstone

AAECAY0WCMUEigeQB7gIvuwCxvgCoIADip4DC4oByQOrBMsElgXhB/sMw/gC24kDg5YDn5sDAA==