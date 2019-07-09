Hearthstone Fire Fest-EVIL introduces new Tavern Brawls and lets you earn Saviors of Uldum packs

It looks like things are about to heat up big time for Hearthstone.

Today Blizzard released an over the top video revealing all of the features of Hearthstone’s upcoming event, the Fire Fest-EVIL.

The last time we saw the League of EVIL, its members were floating across Azeroth in the stolen city of Dalaran. Due to unforeseen circumstances, it would appear the band of baddies has crashed their flying city into Blackrock Mountain, home of Ragnaros.

Video via Blizzard Entertainment

As a result, for the next three weeks players will be able to participate in a number of event-themed activities. The Fire Fest-EVIL will begin on July 10 and last until July 31. During the first two weeks of the Fire Fest-EVIL the power to reveal upcoming Saviors of Uldum cards will be in your hands thanks to a new community challenge.

Players will be working together to progress toward defeating 25 million bosses in a series of Blackrock Tavern Brawls. As players progress toward this milestone, new cards will be periodically revealed. After reaching 25 percent of the goal a new card will be revealed. Card reveal two and three will follow at 50 and 75 percent. Once the goal is 100 percent complete, we will get a Legendary card reveal.

Players who are fortunate enough to attend a Fireside Gathering will have the opportunity to take on Ragnaros with friends. Fireside players can team up against Ragnaros in attempt to bring his health from 15,000 to zero. Each time Ragnaros is defeated at a Fireside Gathering, it will count as 500 defeats toward the community challenge

Players will also receive brand new Legendary Fire Fest-EVIL quest each day for the first seven days of the event. These new quests will reward you with either a card pack from a current Hearthstone set or a considerable amount of gold. Legendary quests will replace an existing normal quest if your quest log is full, so finish any old quests while you can.

Black Rock Crash Week One

The first Tavern Brawl players will be taking a swing at will be the Black Rock Crash. This party-sized solo adventure will see you play as different members of the League of EVIL and battle against Blackrock bosses in an attempt to free Dalaran from the bowels of the mountain.

Players will earn one Saviors of Uldum card pack the first time they defeat four bosses. Defeating all eight bosses will earn you the new Ragnaros Card back. Beat all eight bosses in under one hour to earn a Golden Bronze Herald card. Beat all eight bosses in under 40 minutes to earn a Golden Recurring Villain card. Packs can’t be opened until Saviors of Uldum goes live. Black Rock Crash Week one will last from July 10 to 17.

Black Rock Crash Week Two

Black Rock Crash Week Two will be its own Tavern Brawl and last from July 17 to 24. This version of the Brawl will feature a similar rule set to BRC Week One, but will also include some heavy-hitters. During this week, players will fight the Blackrock bosses with a new Arch-Villainous playable hero.

Players can earn one Saviors of Uldum pack the first time they defeat four bosses. Defeating all eight bosses using Arch-Villain Rafaam will earn you a Golden Rafaam’s Scheme card.

The Burndown

The Burndown is a new player-vs.-player Tavern Brawl, so bosses won’t be the only thing you’re battling at Black Rock. This Brawl is designed to keep the best deck at the top of the mountain. When you queue, you will receive a random deck. If you lose, you’ll use the deck that defeated you in your next match.

The first time you win a match you’ll receive one Saviors of Uldum card pack. The Burndown brawl will take place from July 24 to 31.