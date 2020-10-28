Hearthstone fans can earn early access to Duels with Twitch drops starting today

If you're unable to grab the pre-order bundle and still want to try the new mode, now’s your chance.

Hearthstone introduced its newest game mode, Duels, last week alongside its upcoming Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion.

While the new game mode may be exciting for most players, it’s in early access right now and only available to players who pre-purchased either bundle for the game’s newest expansion. But today, Blizzard opened up a chance for lucky viewers to receive access to the new game mode by watching Hearthstone on Twitch.

We're granting Duels Early Access to random viewers on Twitch every hour, on the hour, starting today!



Every hour from today until Nov. 12, 500 viewers watching the game will receive early access to Duels. To claim a chance at this, spectators must make sure that they have their Twitch and Battle.net accounts linked together.

To link them, following these steps:

Log in or create an account on Twitch.tv.

Navigate to the Settings menu by clicking your account name in the top-right corner of the home screen.

Navigate to the Connections tab of the Settings menu.

Find the Battle.net section, then follow the instructions after selecting a region and clicking Connect.

When connecting accounts, be sure that you’re logged into the Battle.net account on which you’d like to receive your rewards.

You can watch any Hearthstone streamer to be eligible to earn early access. So whether you’re watching a big content creator or a friend just casually streaming, you have the same chance to gain access. In addition, you don’t need to watch anyone playing Duels specifically, so you can watch Constructed, Arena, Battlegrounds, or Duels.

Hopeful viewers have until Nov. 12 at 1am CT to gain early access to Duels. If players are unlucky and don’t receive access through Twitch, Duels early access will be free and open to all players later that day.