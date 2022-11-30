Hearthstone dev clarifies which March of the Lich King cards can appear as a pre-order bonus

The game’s new card disenchant and reroll rolls had an odd impact on a couple of special cards, confusing portions of the player base. Celestalon has come to the rescue with clarification.

Before the recently launched 25.0 patch of Hearthstone, players had no way to get Dust out of duplicate copies if the card in question was not disenchantable (because it either was a Rewards Track bonus or an achievement reward), but going forward, the lower quality copy of the card can be re-rolled into a different card of the same rarity from the same set. For instance, if you open a golden copy of Grand Magister Rommath and later unlock the Diamond copy from the Tavern Pass, you can now re-roll it into a different golden Legendary from March of the Lich King.

Lor’themar Theron’s regular copy will be a login reward, while Grand Magister Rommath’s Diamond copy can be obtained by purchasing the Tavern Pass and reaching level 2 on the Rewards Track. As such, players in the community were wondering whether these cards will also be obtainable as pre-order bonuses, and how all this interacts with the special Signature versions of the cards. Hearthstone Features Lead Chadd “Celestalon” Nervig explained the matter on Twitter.

Lor'themar Normal/Golden don't drop from packs or random sources.



Rommath does, so you could indeed reroll one that you get before you pick his Diamond up on the Tavern Pass. — Celestalon (@Celestalon) November 30, 2022

The random legendaries from prepurchase won't include Lor'themar, since he's freely available on the reward track. It could include Rommath, which has some downside, but we think the benefit is overall higher to include. — Celestalon (@Celestalon) November 30, 2022

“Lor’themar Normal/Golden don’t drop from packs or random sources. Rommath does, so you could indeed reroll one that you get before you pick his Diamond up on the Tavern Pass,” Nervig said. “The random legendaries from prepurchase won’t include Lor’themar, since he’s freely available on the reward track. It could include Rommath, which has some downside, but we think the benefit is overall higher to include.”

The cards in question alongside all other goodies from March of the Lich King, including the new Death Knight class, will drop on December 6.