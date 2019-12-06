Hearthstone adds 3 new heroes to Battlegrounds in latest update

Dragons are about to take over Hearthstone when the Descent of Dragons update launches on Dec. 1. But before that, Blizzard has added three new heroes to Hearthstone Battlegrounds and fixed a lot of bugs in the mode.

These three new heroes are joining the mode in the new rotation, while five older heroes will leave the Battlegrounds. This is a usual occurrence as it all comes with balance changes, various issues being fixed, and overall improvement for the mode.

If you wait until the Descent of Dragons expansion drops, you will also be able to get a hero for free, but here are all of the details for those three characters that were just added.

Screengrab via Blizzard

Edwin Vancleef

Sharpen Blades Costs 1. Give a minion +1/+1 for each minion you’ve bought this turn.



Sylvanas Windrunner

Banshee’s Blessing Costs 0. Remove a friendly minion to give adjacent minions +1/+1.



Arch-Villain Rafaam

I’ll Take That! Costs 1. Next combat, add a plain copy of the first minion you kill to your hand. (Note: this is an unbuffed, non-golden copy.)



Tyrande Whisperwind will be available for free in the shop for all players to claim and add to their roster. You will also get a themed card back along with the Tyrande Priest Hero starting Dec. 10.

Sylvanas Windrunner will be getting a bundle upon her release, with the Hunter Hero and a matching card back that will run you $9.99 in the shop. Both of these new options will be added during the hero rotation when the new update drops.

There are also two new Minions being added, too.

Screengrab via Blizzard

King Bagurgle

Six Attack. Three Health. Battlecry and Deathrattle: Give your other Murlocs +2/+2



Floating Watcher

Four Attack. Four Health. Whenever your hero takes damage on your turn, gain +2/+2.



Several Heroes and Minions were reworked slightly in the new update to provide a more balanced gameplay experience. You can find a full list of all of the additions, balance changes, and bug fixes for Battlegrounds on the official Hearthstone website.

The full potential of this update will be unlocked when the Descent of Dragons expansion launches on Dec. 10, bringing all of the new shop content and other cards.