Guff Runetotem coming to Hearthstone in Forged in the Barrens expansion

Druid players are in for a treat.

One of the latest cards revealed for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens is a powerful Legendary Druid minion.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Guff Runetotem is a three-cost 2/4 minion with a powerful effect. After you cast a Nature spell, Guff Runetotem will give another friendly minion +2/+2. Since Druid has a ton of Nature spells, triggering this effect shouldn’t be an issue.

One of the most popular archetypes for Druid during Madness at the Darkmoon Faire has been Token Druid. There’s nothing more satisfying for Druid players than amassing a board of tiny trees in an attempt to overrun their opponent. Guff Runetotem gives Druid with an entirely new way to buff its minions, all while providing the value of a 2/4.

The art on the Guff Runetotem card depicts a Tauren Druid taking care of a singing bird. The Runetotem tribe in World of Warcraft has produced numerous Druids of note. If you’ve spent any significant time in Azeroth, odds are you’ve encountered a Runetotem.

You can check out Guff and the rest of the cards coming with Forged in the Barrens when it goes live on March 30.