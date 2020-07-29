Hunter and Druid spell Guardian Animals revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

It’s almost time for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion, with just over a week on the clock.

The latest card to join the expansion is Guardian Animals, a seven-cost Hunter and Druid spell that summons two Beasts that cost five mana or less from your deck. They also receive Rush.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The main issue with Guardian Animals is that many five or lower-costing Hunter and Druid Beasts leave much to be desired, especially in the current client of the game. It’s also an automatically slow card, due to its high cost.

There are a few viable options that have the potential to lead to excellent tempo plays, like Manasaber, Stranglethorn Tiger, Albatross, and Emperor Cobra for Hunter, but for Druid, the Beast pool is severely limited.

Guardian Animals is an awkward spell that almost certainly requires a deck specifically suited to its strengths. This will be particularly difficult for Druid players and unfortunately, perhaps not even worth the effort for Hunter players.

Scholomance Academy goes live on Aug. 6. But fans of the game can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store or directly from Hearthstone’s client.