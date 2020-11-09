Greybough revealed for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

There’s no shortage of fresh cards right now as we march closer toward Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire. Andne of the latest to be revealed is a new Legendary minion for the Druid class.

Greybough is a five-cost 4/6 Taunt minion that also has a powerful Deathrattle. When Greybough dies, a random minion gains a Deathrattle that summons Greybough. If you’re someone who enjoys playing decks like Token Druid, then you’ll probably be hoping for a Greybough when you bust open your new packs.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Greybough’s Deathrattle seems like it can be amazing as long as you’re able to make minions stick on the board. Druid is no stranger to minion output, though, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble looping Greybough back into existence.

During the Scholomance Academy expansion, Druid started off as one of the most powerful classes in Standard via Guardian Druid. But during Patch 18.4 earlier this fall, one of the key components of Guardian Druid, Guardian Animals, was nerfed. Since that nerf, the archetype hasn’t been able to regain its previous prowess and Druid’s future has seemed unclear.

If Greybough is any indication, then Druid players have plenty to look forward to when Madness at the Darkmoon Faire goes live on Nov. 17.