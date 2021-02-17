This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is The Great Amalgamation

If you enjoy minion-heavy Hearthstone Tavern Brawls, you’re going to love this one. This week’s Brawl is The Great Amalgamation.

This Brawl was designed to showcase the horrors of science. When starting, players will need to build a deck but they’ll have to keep something important in mind while doing so. All minions count as Elementals, Mechs, Demons, Murlocs, Dragons, Beasts, Pirates, and Totems.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’re familiar with the card Nightmare Amalgam, then you already know where this Brawl got its name. Nightmare Amalgam is a three-cost 3/4 neutral minion with an effect that gives it all minion types. The Amalgam was often found in decks that relied heavily on multiple minion types because it could reap the benefits from all of them.

With this Brawl, every minion you use will have the same effect as the Nightmare Amalgam, allowing you to go crazy with deck building. Try to approach this Brawl from a fun first perspective and see what kind of wacky decks you can come up with. As with any minion-heavy Brawl, one of the best builds to go with is something similar to Zoo Lock.

When building Zoo Lock for the Brawl, your options for Demon synergies are wide open. Since every minion in your deck will be considered a Demon, you can put wacky minions in without being punished by your synergies. This same logic applies to decks like Totem Shaman since any card that buffs your Totems will buff literally all of your minions.

Regardless of what kind of build you go with, all you need to do to earn your free pack is win one game. You have until next week to dive into the Tavern to grab your win and snag your free pack.