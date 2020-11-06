Grand Empress Shek’zara revealed for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

The card reveal season for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion continued today by showing off Rogue’s newest Legendary that gives a powerful drawing option to the class.

Grand Empress Shek’zara is a Legendary Rogue minion that costs six mana. It has 5/7 combat stats and a Battlecry that lets you Discover a card that’s in your deck and draw all copies of it.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The ability to tutor cards in your deck has always been a valuable tool in any card game. While Grand Empress Shek’zara doesn’t target any specific kind of card in your deck, the fact that you can still get your choice of one card to help develop your board or answer any opposing threat will be a boon to most Tempo or Midrange focused Rogue decks. This is especially true since she comes with a 5/7 body, in addition to adding fuel to your hand.

Aside from drawing specific cards, there’s a good chance that you’ll be able to draw two cards from your deck if Shek’zara has you pick from cards that you still have multiple copies of. In addition, Grand Empress Shek’zara synergizes with the recently revealed Ticket Seller. If you Discover a Ticket shuffled in from the Ticket Seller, you can select it to summon all of the 3/3 Plush Bears within your deck and draw a card for each of them.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire will be released on Nov. 17. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.