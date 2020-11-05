Ticket Seller joins Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

Rogue fans are getting some love in Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire.

Ticket Seller—the game’s latest card to be revealed—is a three-cost Rogue minion with four attack, three health, and a Deathrattle. When it dies it shuffles three “Tickets” into your deck that summon a 3/3 Bear Doll when drawn.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The card has a similar and look and feel to Fal’dorei Strider, an already powerful Rogue minion. It costs less and it offers weaker stats, but it’s a reasonably strong pickup for the class.

Ticket Seller combines nicely with cards like Stowaway, adding extra value and card draw for just three mana. It’s not the most versatile of cards and may have trouble finding its way into standard decklists, but it definitely has its niche. Shuffle Rogue, for example, is a solid option when it comes to playing the card in a constructed.

Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire is scheduled to release on Nov. 17. But fans can pre-order the expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.