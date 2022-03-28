Glugg the Gulper is coming to Hearthstone with Voyage to the Sunken City

A powerful new Legendary minion was just revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Voyage to the Sunken City. Glugg the Gulper will make his debut as part of the Shaman class.

Glugg the Gulper is a seven-cost 3/5 Beast minion that makes use of the game’s new keyword, Colossal. Minions with Colossal have extra appendages that join them when they’re summoned. Glugg the Gulper has Colossal +3, so this means he has three additional appendages. Glugg also has an effect that causes him to gain a friendly minion’s original stats after it dies.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Glugg the Gulper’s three appendages are all two-cost 2/2 Beast minions with Taunt. Theoretically, it looks like the best way to use Glugg is to somehow keep him on the field long enough to absorb the stats of his other three appendages. Doing so would give him +6/+6, allowing him to swing for a whopping nine damage.

Keep in mind that Glugg’s effect works on all friendly minions, not just his appendages. That means any other minions you’re able to sack while he’s on the field will also add on to his stats, giving Glugg the potential to swing for game in a single turn if you play your cards right.

You’ll be able to check out Glugg the Gulper and all of the new minions coming with Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City when the expansion goes live on April 12.