Glowfly Swarm Druid Spell revealed for Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

As we grow closer to the release date of Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland, the card reveals keep getting juicier. The latest is an Epic spell that belongs to the Druid class.

Glowfly Swarm is a five-cost Druid spell that summons a 2/2 Glowfly for each spell in your hand.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you enjoy playing Token Druid, your mouth is probably watering right now. Token Druid has been a strong archetype throughout the Descent of Dragons meta and it looks like that will continue into Ashes of Outland.

Token Druid is a deck that uses a variety of methods to amass a board full of minions. Glowfly Swarm will act as another tool for populating your side of the board. Glowfly Swarm will even be able to benefit from the other spells in your hand that make Token Druid work.

Although we can’t know for sure what the future holds for Token Druid, if Glowfly Swarm is any indication, it looks like the archetype will be more than viable come Ashes of Outland.

You can check out all of the new cards when the expansion drops on April 7.