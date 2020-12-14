Glory wins 2020 Hearthstone World Championship

Kenta “glory” Sato beat Jaromír “Jarla” Vyskočil to win the 2020 Hearthstone World Championship yesterday.

Despite a close final match, the Asia-Pacific Grandmaster from Japan ultimately triumphed over Jarla 3-1 to secure his spot in the Hall of Champions, the World Championship trophy, and $200,000.

Congratulations to the Hearthstone 2020 World Champion, @glory__HS!!! 🎉🎉🎉



Glory has secured his spot in the Hall of Champions, the World Championship trophy 🏆, and $200,000 (USD) in prizing! 🙌



Read about our champion here ➡️ https://t.co/b5RiBb6eJ8 | #HSEsports pic.twitter.com/MKSuWANetK — Hearthstone Esports (@HSesports) December 13, 2020

Glory and Jarla faced off in the opening match of the World Championship, with Jarla sweeping glory 3-0. The final match started off with Jarla taking the first round too when his Libram Paladin bested glory’s Control Warrior.

Round two showed that glory wasn’t going to accept another clean sweep, though. He used Secret Rogue to defeat Jarla’s Control Priest. With everything tied up, Jarla’s Control Priest fell once again and glory’s Control Warrior gave him the 2-1 series lead. Only one win away from the championship, glory brought out his Soul Demon Hunter to clinch against Jarla’s OTK Demon Hunter, securing his spot in the Hearthstone Hall of Champions.

2020 World Champion @glory__HS shares his thoughts on his championship win, deck choices, his growth in competitive Hearthstone, and more! 🙌



Watch the full interview ➡️ https://t.co/d1a8f4zw6y | #HSEsports #HSWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/emGpuiAgYM — Hearthstone Esports (@HSesports) December 14, 2020

“I’m proud of the incredible Hearthstone esports team for how they have come together from around the world to put on another amazing World Championship,” said Drew Higbee, product manager for Hearthstone esports. “This weekend was filled with the best players in the world and we couldn’t have hoped for a better conclusion to 2020. Congratulations to glory.”

While the 2020 competitive season has now concluded, Hearthstone esports fans will have to wait patiently for Blizzard to reveal its plans for 2021.