Galakrond the Tempest revealed for Hearthstone's upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons

In Hearthstone, no dragon is mightier than Galakrond.

Today, Blizzard revealed the Shaman version of the powerful dragon: Galakrond, the Tempest.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Galakrond, the Tempest is a seven-cost Hero card with a base of five armor. Galakrond’s Battlecry allows you to summon two 2/2 Storms with Rush. Since Galakrond is so powerful, he joins the game alongside a new keyword, Invoke.

Invoke is an ability coming with Descent of Dragons that’s tied directly to Galakrond. When you play two cards with Invoke, your Galakrond will be upgraded. When you play four cards with Invoke, Galakrond will be upgraded to his final form. Galakrond can be upgraded from your hand, deck, or battlefield. This means your Invoke cards will work on Galakrond no matter where he is. This is similar to how C’thun worked in previous expansions. Certain cards could power up your C’thun even if he was still in your deck.

Each member of the EVIL classes will have a version of Galakrond to call upon. This means Priest, Rogue, Warlock, Warrior, and Shaman players will all have a unique version of the mighty dragon.

You can check out Galakrond in all his glory when Descent of Dragons goes live on Dec. 10.