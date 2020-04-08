Fury of Kael’thas is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

Each Wednesday, Hearthstone adds a Tavern Brawl that players can participate in to receive a free classic pack. This week brings an entirely new Tavern Brawl with crazy rules that are similar to the free legendary minion Kael’thas Sunstrider.
Every time you cast three spells in a turn in Fury of Kael’thas, the third spell is free. This, in turn, can lead to major swings and powerful turns that can make quick work of any opponent if you build your deck correctly. Every class has crazy potential since the ideal decks you'll want to build have a mix of cheap spells to enable the Kael’thas-like effect and big spells to reap the benefit of mana-cheating.
While this week’s Tavern Brawl is in the Standard Format (sorry to Druid fans out there seeking to decimate the competition with Ultimate Infestation), there are still powerful synergies that roam around in this game mode.
A quick example of this is a deck that uses the newest Hunter spell in Ashes of Outland that Brian Kibler revealed, Nagrand Slam.
Brawl decks
Class: Hunter
Format: Standard (Year of the Phoenix)
- 2x (1) Rapid Fire
- 2x (1) Shimmerfly
- 2x (1) Tracking
- 2x (2) Fresh Scent
- 2x (2) Phase Stalker
- 2x (2) Pressure Plate
- 2x (2) Scavenger's Ingenuity
- 2x (3) Animal Companion
- 1x (3) Hunter's Pack
- 2x (3) Kill Command
- 2x (3) Unleash the Hounds
- 1x (3) Zixor, Apex Predator
- 2x (4) Marked Shot
- 2x (4) Scrap Shot
- 2x (6) Unleash the Beast
- 2x (10) Nagrand Slam
Deck code: AAECAR8C5aQDg7kDDqgCtQOXCNsJ5pYD7JYD+ZYDnp0Dn6UD+68Dg7YD+boD/7oD+7sDAA==
Each card in this deck gives potential refuel to obtain cheap spells, like Twin Shot or Shimmerfly, and Tracking increases your odds of obtaining your big heavy-hitting spell, Nagrand Slam.
If you’re looking for another quick example deck using the newest class, Demon Hunter, this list is similar to one running around the ladder right now.
Class: Demon Hunter
Format: Standard (Year of the Phoenix)
- 2x (0) Twin Slice
- 2x (1) Consume Magic
- 2x (1) Crimson Sigil Runner
- 2x (2) Blade Dance
- 2x (2) Chaos Strike
- 2x (2) Feast of Souls
- 2x (2) Spectral Sight
- 2x (2) Umberwing
- 2x (3) Aldrachi Warblades
- 1x (3) Altruis the Outcast
- 2x (3) Coordinated Strike
- 2x (3) Eye Beam
- 1x (5) Metamorphosis
- 2x (5) Skull of Gul'dan
- 2x (6) Gadgetzan Auctioneer
- 2x (8) Inner Demon
Deck code: AAECAea5AwLMugPDvAMOpAeHugOLugPXuwPYuwOpvAPgvAO6xgPHxgPZxgPUyAPVyAP8yAPb0wMA
This deck uses a variety of cheap Demon Hunter spells and cycle cards to enable large power turns wielding Inner Demon and Skull of Gul’dan.
While these two decks are just quick examples, each class can pull off some wacky combos, like Druid with Overflow, The Forest's Aid, and Gift of the Wild or Mage with Deep Freeze and Puzzle Box of Yogg-Saron. Don’t get discouraged if you get blown up by an opponent. The Fury of Kael’Thas can snowball quickly in either player’s favor for those seeking to wield his power.