Frozen Mammoth revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Fractured in Azeroth

The new card reveals keep coming and it doesn’t look like Blizzard is slowing down.

The most recent is a new Epic minion called Frozen Mammoth, which is a four-cost 6/7 Epic minion with a bizarre effect. As its name implies, Frozen Mammoth will remain Frozen until you cast a fire spell. Since Frozen Mammoth is a neutral minion, he will be able to fit into a deck from any class.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As you might imagine, Frozen Mammoth will need a very specific type of deck to be viable. Frozen Mammoth will need a deck that revolves heavily around the use of Fire spells. Alternatively, Frozen Mammoth may work in a deck that has a plethora of spells or minions that award Taunt.

You’ll more than likely find Frozen Mammoth in a deck that has no lack of fire-type spells. Mage and Warlock both have no shortage of fire spells and will likely provide a home for Frozen Mammoth. Since the most recent Hearthstone meta has been faster than many players would like, perhaps Frozen Mammoth will help usher in a new era of Control style play.

You can test out Frozen Mammoth when Frozen in Alterac Valley goes live.