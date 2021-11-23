Frozen Mammoth revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Fractured in Azeroth

That's one big Mammoth.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The new card reveals keep coming and it doesn’t look like Blizzard is slowing down.

The most recent is a new Epic minion called Frozen Mammoth, which is a four-cost 6/7 Epic minion with a bizarre effect. As its name implies, Frozen Mammoth will remain Frozen until you cast a fire spell. Since Frozen Mammoth is a neutral minion, he will be able to fit into a deck from any class.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As you might imagine, Frozen Mammoth will need a very specific type of deck to be viable. Frozen Mammoth will need a deck that revolves heavily around the use of Fire spells. Alternatively, Frozen Mammoth may work in a deck that has a plethora of spells or minions that award Taunt.

You’ll more than likely find Frozen Mammoth in a deck that has no lack of fire-type spells. Mage and Warlock both have no shortage of fire spells and will likely provide a home for Frozen Mammoth. Since the most recent Hearthstone meta has been faster than many players would like, perhaps Frozen Mammoth will help usher in a new era of Control style play.

You can test out Frozen Mammoth when Frozen in Alterac Valley goes live.