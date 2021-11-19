Forsaken Lieutenant joins Hearthstone’s upcoming Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion

Blizzard Entertainment is gearing up for Hearthstone’s next expansion with yet another card reveal.

The latest card to join Fractured in Alterac Valley is Forsaken Lieutenant, a two-cost Rogue minion with two attack, two health, and Stealth. It reads “After you play a Deathrattle minion, become a 2/2 copy of it with Rush.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The card is the perfect addition to Deathrattle Rogue, adding a new dynamic to the deck. Curving into Ticket Master and Loan Shark, Forsaken Lieutenant provides some well-needed support.

The Rogue class still leaves much to be desired on the Deathrattle front, but it continues to maintain relevance and feed off of neutral cards. Forsaken Lieutenant will hopefully help the deck survive and even thrive in the meta.

Fractured in Alterac Valley is scheduled to release on Dec. 7.