Fizzy Elemental joins Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

It’s Hearthstone card reveal season and the cards keep on coming.

The latest card to join Hearthstone’s upcoming Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion is Fizzy Elemental, a gigantic nine-cost Druid minion with 10 attack, 10 health, Rush, and Taunt.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It remains to be seen if the card will make its way into constructed due to its high mana cost, but there’s a chance it will fit into decks like N’zoth, God of the Deep Druid.

The new N’zoth is a 10-cost neutral Legendary with five attack, seven health, and a Battlecry. When it’s placed on the battlefield, it resurrects a friendly minion of each minion type.

N’zoth could summon Fizzy Elemental alongside a big Dragon and Beast. The deck would have to be based around controlling the board and dragging the game out as long as possible. But even then, it might not have the oomph it needs to succeed on the ladder.

If not for constructed, Fizzy Elemental will be a solid nine-drop minion for Arena, or could even make its way into Wild. It’s not the best card on its own, but with the right set of win conditions, it certainly has potential.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire is scheduled to release on Nov 17, introducing 135 new cards to the game. Fans can pre-order the expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.