Fel Summoner revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland

Demon Hunter is the name of the game in Hearthstone’s upcoming Ashes of Outland expansion. It’s very the first class to join the game since its release in 2014, and it could be about to cause a storm.

The latest Demon Hunter card is another powerful addition to the class. Fel Summoner is a six-cost Common with eight attack, three health, and a Deathrattle. When it dies, it summons a random Demon from your hand.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fel Summoner is a beefy version of Voidcaller. It hits a significant amount of damage, meaning it can’t be ignored when it’s placed on the board. It might have three health, one less than Voicaller, but it will almost always have more value.

It’s a slower card than Voidcaller due to its six-cost, but combined with the right set of Demons, it has tons of potential in a constructed environment. When Fel Summoner is played, your opponent essentially has to deal with two minions. They can’t afford to leave it on the board—it’s too much of a threat.

Kill it as soon as possible, or it will deal eight, or even 16 damage to your face. You could silence it, but Spellbreaker is unfortunately nowhere to be seen in Year of the Phoenix.

Ashes of Outland is set to release to the live servers on April 7, but fans can pre-order the expansion today from Blizzard’s online store.

The base bundle costs $49.99 and includes 55 card packs, the new Serpentine card back, and a random Ashes of Outland golden Legendary card. And the mega bundle includes 35 additional card packs, the Lady Vahj Shaman Hero skin, and more, for $79.99.