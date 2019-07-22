EVIL Recruiter revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

The latest card revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion packs a punch, adding a whole new dynamic to the Warlock class.

EVIL Recruiter is a three-cost 3/3 Rare minion with a Battlecry. The card destroys a friendly Lackey and summons a 5/5 Demon upon entering the battlefield.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

That’s a total of 8/8 stats for three mana, giving Warlock the possibility of a huge tempo swing. A Lackey will admittedly have to be sacrificed, but in the right deck, it’ll be well worth it. As long as Warlock has consistent early game Lackeys, EVIL Recruiter will be in great demand.

At the moment, Warlock lacks Lackeys. There’s just Cable Rat and EVIL Genius. If Blizzard adds a few more Lackey cards in the weeks to come, though, EVIL Recruiter will be a valuable addition to the class.

If no new Lackeys are added to the game, the card should still be a decent addition to Zoo decks. It fits comfortably with Cable Rat and will act as free tempo.

Expect to see many more cards leading up to the release of Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion on Aug. 6.