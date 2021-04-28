Everything you need to know about the new Battle-Ready Hearthstone decks

Battle-Ready decks will be featured in the shop for a limited time and will cost $19.99.

If there’s one particular barrier of entry that keeps folks from starting a card game, it’s the price of obtaining a good deck.

But Blizzard may finally have a decent solution to this issue in Hearthstone. Something that fans have wanted forever is finally on its way: Battle-Ready Hearthstone decks.

If you grew up in the ’90s or the early 2000s, you probably bought a starter deck the first time you ever played a card game. You can still find starter decks for pretty much any popular physical card game at your local Walmart.

Even though Hearthstone is online-only, players have still asked for starter decks in the past. For most new players, dropping some money on a playable deck where you can see all the cards before buying it is a lot more appealing than rolling the dice on a bundle of card packs.

The Hearthstone team must have finally cleaned the wax out of their ears because starter decks are now on their way after seven long years. Battle-Ready decks will be featured in the shop for a limited time and will cost $19.99. They’ll also be limited to one per account.

Below you can find the official decklist for each of the Battle-Ready decks. If you want more information on why Blizzard has decided to price and limit Battle-Ready decks in such a way, you can check out the FAQ section in the preview notes.

You can expect more information on Battle-Ready decks to be revealed when the full patch notes are released tomorrow.

Blackthorn’s Brutes- Demon Hunter

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Darkmoon Beasts – Druid

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Barrens Stampede – Hunter

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Aegwynn’s Army – Mage

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Holy Secrets – Paladin

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Xyrella’s Blessing – Priest

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Field Agents – Rogue

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Nature’s Power – Shaman

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Shadowed Souls – Warlock

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Rokara’s Rushers – Warrior