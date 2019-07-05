Everything you need to know about Hearthstone’s new Shado-Pan card back

One of the coolest things about Hearthstone is how it gives you the opportunity to earn at least one new card back every month. For the month of July, players have the chance to earn a card back based on the mysterious Shado-Pan faction.

In order to earn your card back, you’ll need to win five ranked games in July. These games can be won in either version of ranked, meaning players can earn the card back while playing the Wild or Standard format.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Anyone who played World of Warcraft during the Mist of Pandaria expansion will be familiar with the Shado-Pan. These Pandaren are a group of elite fighters sworn to protect Pandaria from any and all threats. You can almost think of the Shado-Pan as an elite ninja fight squad that acts as both the first and final lines of defense for the Pandaren people.

Those who are a part of the Shado-Pan in World of Warcraft are unmistakable. Everyone in the group wears a distinctive dark blue armor that’s accented by deep red belts and sashes. The Shado-Pan also wear a Kung fu style hat that will remind you of Raiden’s from Mortal Kombat.

The group has no shortage of martial arts prowess to support their ninja-like outfits, either. The Pandaren people are known for their fascination with martial arts, so you can expect the Shado-Pan to be UFC champion tier, hand-to-hand combatants.

Although most of the Shado-Pan tends to stay in Pandaria, you can still find the occasional wanderer throughout Azeroth. While you may not be able to dedicate your life to the Shado-Pan in the real world, at least you can sing the group’s praises by rocking its card back in Hearthstone.