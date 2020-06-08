Everything you need to know about Hearthstone’s new Felfire Festival of Music and Vengeance

Blizzard is preparing to shake things up in the world of Hearthstone. And what better way to shake things up than with a new event?

The Felfire Festival of Music and Vengeance is the latest seasonal event to join the Hearthstone mythos. The event will stretch across a number of weeks, with each week bringing exciting new changes to the game.

The fun starts on June 9 when a plethora of new Pirate minions make their way to Hearthstone Battlegrounds. In addition, three new Heroes will join Battlegrounds, but you’ll need to have Battlegrounds Perks to play them before June 23. These new Heroes include Captain Eudora, Skycap’n Kragg, and Captain Hooktusk.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

On June 17, the fun continues with the free Trial by Felfire story adventure. This will be a five-chapter story that follows Aranna Starseeker. Alongside Illidan Stormrage and his fellow Demon Hunters, Aranna Starseeker looks to defeat the architect of the Rusted Legion, Mecha-Jaraxxus. The same day the Felfire story adventure goes live, Aranna will become a playable Hero in Hearthstone Battlegrounds. Players who manage to defeat the Felfire story mode will receive the Rusted Legion card back pictured below.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

One week later on June 24, a new feature called Trial by Felfire Challenges joins Hearthstone. This will be a unique mode where you can build a deck and take on some of the most powerful raid bosses from Outlands. Though there isn’t much information available about this mode yet, we do know one of the bosses you’ll take on is Doom Lord Kazzak. Fans who have played World of Warcraft will recognize Doom Lord Kazzak as one of the most powerful world bosses from Outlands. Players who complete the challenge mode will earn a Golden Kael’thas Sunstrider.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Also on June 24, fans will see the return of the Burndown Tavern Brawl. With this Brawl, players take control of a random deck and the loser of each brawl will be given their opponent’s deck for their next game. This Brawl first debuted on July 24, 2019.

On July 1, the Rumbledome Tavern Brawl will replace the Burndown. This new Brawl allows you to choose a class, as well as a new weapon to use. Though we don’t know exactly what those weapons are right now, you can expect them to be uniquely game-changing.

In addition to all of these new features, there will be an event-long series of Legendary Quests. The questline will begin on June 17 and end on July 1.