Everything you need to know about Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire Pre-Launch Party

One of the most exciting parts of any new Hearthstone expansion is the week prior to its launch.

With Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Blizzard is introducing a week of interactive content to help get you prepped for the new expansion, dubbed the Pre-Launch Party.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Starting on Nov. 3, cards from Hearthstone’s new Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion will start being revealed. On Nov. 11, players can join Octavian “Kripp” Morosan and more as they go live on Twitch and YouTube to reveal the remaining unseen cards from the new expansion. Immediately following the reveal stream, players can participate in a community deckbuilding contest on the official Hearthstone subreddit.

This contest will help determine the decks that are used by Hearthstone players when they participate in the theorycrafting livestreams on the following day. As an added bonus, if your deck is one of the top 20 most upvoted, you’ll get a free Madness at the Darkmoon Faire Mega Bundle.

The theorycrafting livestreams mentioned above will take place on Nov. 12 and include a plethora of popular Hearthstone creators. Hearthstone personalities like Jeffery “Trump” Shih, Brian Kibler, and Allie “Alliestrasza” Macpherson will have theorycrafting streams throughout the day with Twitch drops enabled. Watching any of the participating streams between 11am CT and 2pm CT for two hours will earn you one Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card pack.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In addition, watching two hours of any Hearthstone stream on Twitch between 2pm and 8pm CT will snag you another pack. This means you’ll have the chance to earn a total of two new packs just by watching Twitch. Since Madness at the Darkmoon Faire doesn’t release until Nov. 17, though, you’ll have to wait until then to open your packs.

In the week leading up to pre-release weekend, players will have a plethora of chances to earn free Mega Bundle codes by watching their favorite creators play Hearthstone. Though Blizzard hasn’t shared all of the details about the pre-release weekend just yet, it plans on making more information available in early November.