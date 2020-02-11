Everything you need to know about Galakrond’s Awakening Chapter 4, Showdown in Dalaran

All month long players have taken to Hearthstone to show their support for the forces of good and evil.

In Galakrond’s Awakening, players have the opportunity to experience events from the perspective of both the good and bad characters. For weeks now players have followed the adventures of Elise and the League of Explorers as they try to combat Rafaam and his sinister League of EVIL. Time to sling some spells because the conclusion of this campaign has arrived.

Evil Side

George and Karl

The first foe you’ll face while playing as the baddies this chapter is the dynamic duo of George and Karl. The pair have a Hero Power called Golden Blade. This power costs two mana and gives the pair +1 attack to their weapon.

During this fight, you’ll be playing as the scamp in the lamp, Rakanishu. At the beginning of this battle, each player will have three meat wagons on their side of the board. Rakanishu’s Hero Power is called Burn and costs one mana. This power destroys a random cart and after all carts are destroyed, it transforms. After deleting all wagons, your Hero Power will transform into a new version that costs two mana and deals three damage. George will swap places with Karl eventually giving them a new Hero Power which awards a friendly minion divine shield. The pair will switch back as you grow closer to defeating them, but your Hero Power is so strong, this shouldn’t be an issue.

The Amazing Reno

In this round, we’ll once again face off against the man himself, Reno. In this incarnation, Reno has a Hero Power called Gatling Magic. This power is passive and allows reno to cast a random spell of the same cost every time he cast a spell.

You’ll be playing as the leader of the League of EVIL, Rafaam. Your Hero Power is called Summon Galakrond and it does literally that. This is a passive power that is triggered when you invoke Galakrond. You must Invoke Galakrond five times to finish the ritual.

During this battle, Reno will do tons of random spell mage shenanigans that make it difficult to keep minions on the board. Luckily, you have plenty of low-cost cards that Invoke Galakrond and work toward completing your wacky Hero Power. Mega Galakrond is a unique minion that is 5/300 with an ability called Mega-Windfury. Galakrond also damages the minions next to whomever he attacks.

After summoning Galakrond your Hero Power will transform into Unleash Galakrond. This power allows you to summon an 8/8 Dragon with Taunt anytime you Invoke Galakrond, plus unleash a Devastation. These are powerful effects that really help turn the tide in your favor. Once Galakrond is on the field, this once is a breeze on Normal.

After defeating Reno you will be faced by the leader of the Alliance, Anduin Wrynn, as well as Sylvanas Windrunner. Both have powers that populate the board over and over. You’ll need to Invoke Galakrond and use AOE Devastation’s to clear the board. Galakrond’s Mega-Windfury also gets the job done.

Galakrond

Rafaam’s ally turned against him. Even though you just used Galakrond to plow through the forces of Azeroth, now you’ll have to face him. Galakrond’s Hero Power is called Annihilation. This power costs two mana and allows Galakrond to destroy one of your minions and all copies of it wherever they are. This means copies of the minion in your hand and deck are also destroyed.

Your new Hero Power as Rafaam is called Gauntlet of Origination. This power costs one mana and allows you to Discover then play an EVIL Treasure in exchange for destroying a friendly minion. These treasures are very powerful and offer you a ton of ways to deal with Galakrond’s assault. After chunking Galakrond down to size, the EVIL side of this chapter is complete.

Good Side

George the Fallen

This battle includes George and Karl from the EVIL side, except now they’re separated. You’ll be playing as Karl against George. Both characters have the same Hero Power as they do on the EVIL side. George’s power is Golden Blade and allows you to pay two mana in order to give a minion +1 Attack.

As Karl, your power is Golden Aegis. This power allows you to pay two mana in order to give a friendly minion Divine Shield. You and George will both be using Paladin cards. The key to winning this one will be trading intelligently and using your Hero Power to your advantage. This fight is significantly easier than the fights on the EVIL side of the campaign. After defeating George, he joins Karl and returns to the light.

Waxrider Togwaggle

After reuniting George and Karl you’ll face off against Waxrider Togwaggle. Your opponent’s Hero Power is called Maximum Waximum. This power costs two mana and allows Togwaggle to summon a 1/1 Living Candle minion.

During this match, you’ll be playing as Elise. In this form, Elise has a two cost Hero Power called Plan Ahead. This power allows you to look at the top three cards from your deck, then draw one. During this duel, Togwaggle will have a Reno minion trapped in a prison. After five turns, the prison will break. As Elise, you’ll be making use of mostly Priest and Druid cards. Togwaggle has a nice mix of candle themed minions.

After his prison breaks, Reno will join you as a 4/12 minion that gives +1 Spell Damage after you play a Spell. Once Reno is out of his cage this duel is a breeze.

Rafaam and Galakrond

You’ll recognize this dynamic duo from the EVIL side of things. Just like when you’re playing as the pair, Rafaam’s Hero Power will be Summon Galakrond.

In this battle, you’ll be facing off against Galakrond as everyone’s favorite Mage, the Amazing Reno. Your Hero Power as Reno will be the same as when you played against him on the EVIL side. The power is passive and causes you to cast a random spell of the same cost every time you cast a spell.

Rafaam’s deck plays pretty much the same way you’d expect it to after playing as him. During the early part of the duel, he will be hard focused on Invoking Galakrond. Instead of summoning a minion version of Galakrond when his Hero Power is complete, Rafaam will instead transform into the Galakrond Hero. This Galakrond Hero behaves exactly like the one you face at the end of the EVIL chapter.

After completing the sidequest Draconic Potential, Reno will transform into his true form, A DRAGON! Reno will explain how he always knew there was something different about him because he showed up to his orphanage in an egg. At this point, he will gain a new Hero Power called Flap-plosion. This power is Passive and gives you Spell Damage +2, plus causes your spells to cast twice.

After getting your upgraded version of Reno you should have no problem plowing through Galakrond’s massive health pool.

Rewards

Frenzied Felwing

Boom Squad

Chaos Gazer

Grand Lackey Erkh

Shotbot

Escaped Manasaber

Steel Beetle

The Amazing Reno