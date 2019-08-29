Everything you need to know about Hearthstone’s new Tavern Brawl event, ‘Onward… to Uldum!’

If you enjoy storyline-focused Tavern Brawls, then you’re going to love the next month of Hearthstone.

Starting Sept. 4, players must help Elise gather the remaining League of Explorers members through Hearthstone’s new event, “Onward… to Uldum!.” The event will feature two unique Tavern Brawls and will last a total of two weeks. The event will culminate with the launch of the new Tombs of Terror solo adventure on Sept. 17.

The deserts of Uldum have been crawling with creepy miscreants and dark magic. Luckily, Elise Starseeker is on the case. It’s up to the players to help Elise summon the remaining members of the League of Explorers. The first new Brawl will be called The League of Explorers: Revived.

This Brawl will be set up like a miniature dungeon run. Players will try to help reunite Elise with her Explorers League brethren. This Brawl will last from Sept. 4 to 10 and rewards one Classic card pack. In addition, players will have a Legendary Quest that rewards one Saviors of Uldum pack for participating in the Tavern Brawl.

The second Brawl is called Three Wishes and will last from Sept. 11 to 18. This Brawl will be heavily focused around Zephrys the Great. All we really know about this Brawl is that the key to victory will be using Zephrys wisely. This Brawl will reward one Classic pack for winning. Players will also have a new Legendary Quest for this week that will reward two Saviors of Uldum packs for completing a Tavern Brawl.

You can join Elise to help track down the League of Explorers starting Sept. 4. You can check out the Tombs of Terror solo adventure when it goes live on Sept. 17.